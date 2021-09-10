PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE PWSC traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,465. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

