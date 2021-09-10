Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Down 2.1%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 1,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,849 shares of company stock worth $17,968,764 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

