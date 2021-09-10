Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,497,268.20 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,497,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

