POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in POSCO by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKX. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

