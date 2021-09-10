Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.