Polychain Monsters Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $14.71 or 0.00031517 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $49.41 million and $4.14 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

