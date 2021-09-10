PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

