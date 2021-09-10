PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.