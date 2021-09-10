PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,649 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.