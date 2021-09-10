PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

