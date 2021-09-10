PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

