PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

