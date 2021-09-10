PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 466 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

