Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

