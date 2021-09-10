Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.30 million and $199,043.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

