Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 15,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.