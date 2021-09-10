Piper Sandler Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $20.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

