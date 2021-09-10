Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.70.

TSE LSPD opened at C$157.01 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$159.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$118.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

