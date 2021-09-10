Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Insider Christopher Brent Smith Purchases 2,800 Shares

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDM. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

