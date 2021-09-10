PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $63,852.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00163208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043620 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

