Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 213,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 42,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

