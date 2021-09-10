Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

