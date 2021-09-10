Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$70,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,820.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

