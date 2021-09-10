Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

PBR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

