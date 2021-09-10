PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $45.83

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $43.76. PetroChina shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 2,043 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTR. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 166.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

