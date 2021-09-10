Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

WOOF opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

