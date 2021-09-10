Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 0.8%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99). 143,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 133,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($33.25).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,581.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

