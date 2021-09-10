Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 150,156 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HHC opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.