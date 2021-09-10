Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 150,156 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:HHC opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
