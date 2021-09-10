People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $482.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.70 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 83,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,489. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.