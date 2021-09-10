Peony (PNY) Price Down 60.8% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $9,416.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 60.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 24,789,706 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.