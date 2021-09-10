Penta (PNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $18,633.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00160567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

