PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $21.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 165,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 300,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

