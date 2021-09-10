Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 202 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paylocity stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $275.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.