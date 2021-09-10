Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $250.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

PAYC stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.10. The company had a trading volume of 272,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.36. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 167.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Paycom Software by 31.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

