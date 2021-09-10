Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $29.41 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $29.41 or 0.00062753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $85.47 million and $22.12 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,337 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

