Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.