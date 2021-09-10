Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

