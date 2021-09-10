Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.99 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.