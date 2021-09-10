Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $397,551 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.48. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

