Parallel Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

