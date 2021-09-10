Parallel Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,661. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

