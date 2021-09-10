Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 287 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in V.F. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 322,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

