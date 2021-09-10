Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

