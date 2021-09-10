Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

