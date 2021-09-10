Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,321 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,961,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

