Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.68. 2,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.