Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,033. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

