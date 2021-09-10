Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

