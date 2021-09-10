Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,108 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $253.04. 37,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.26 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

