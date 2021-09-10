Papp L Roy & Associates Has $690,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 56.6% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

